The Last Pioneer

The Last Pioneer

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
Jan 21, 2025

Stick Elmo in one of his tinny toys that only work 75% of the time and can't self-drive for shit, then stuff that in one of his toy rockets, and fire it into the sun. It might even explode on the way and save time.

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Guy Garcia's avatar
Guy Garcia
Feb 6, 2025

Musk and Moscow is a truly amazing story to tell: This time is like nothing else that has happened. and it's definitely not over. Bravo!

Bravo Mikhail

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