Childhood Friends

There are very few people Vladimir Putin has known for virtually his entire conscious life. Perhaps only two. Their names are Arkady and Boris Rotenberg. They met him as teenagers in the 1960s, at a judo club in Leningrad. That was long before Putin joined the KGB, long before he got married, and long before he entered politics. Even Yuri Kovalchuk, now widely regarded as the most influential member of Putin’s inner circle, entered his life much later—only after Putin returned from Dresden in the 1990s.

It is therefore hardly surprising that, once he arrived in the Kremlin, Putin almost immediately began solving the business problems of his old friends. The story of the Rotenberg empire runs parallel to the entire history of Putin’s presidency.

Even before he became Russia’s elected president—when he was only acting president following Boris Yeltsin’s early resignation—Putin spent his first days in the Kremlin helping his friends make money. The simplest scheme was vodka. The plan was to create a state-controlled vodka monopoly called Rosspirtprom, which would dominate vodka sales across Russia. And its ultimate beneficiary was supposed to be Arkady Rotenberg.

The plan failed. Yuri Shefler, the owner of the Stolichnaya trademark, fought back. He left Russia and successfully defended his ownership rights. But that first setback only made Rotenberg angrier—and whetted his appetite.

Fearing that this might be his only opportunity, he began reaching for everything. There was no grand strategy, no preferred industry. There was only one rule: whenever the Russian state was about to spend vast sums of money, Rotenberg had to be somewhere nearby.

Vodka, Then Pipelines

The first major success came in the pipeline business. Until then, Arkady Rotenberg had never had anything to do with pipes. But he quickly discovered that friendship with the president opened unexpected doors. Rotenberg-controlled companies became Gazprom’s principal supplier of large-diameter pipes. For almost any other business, that market was effectively closed.

Before long, however, Rotenberg realized that the real money was not in manufacturing pipes—it was in burying them underground. In 2008, his companies bought several of Gazprom’s largest construction subsidiaries and merged them into a single giant: Stroygazmontazh.

Then Rotenberg discovered an even simpler business model. The state is always building roads—regardless of who is in power. It is an almost inexhaustible source of government contracts. In 2010, Rotenberg’s companies acquired control of Mostotrest, Russia’s largest builder of roads and transport infrastructure. Interchanges, overpasses, bridges, highways—before long, the Rotenberg name appeared in virtually every major infrastructure project in the country.

Putin’s Contractor

The 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi became a spectacular windfall for Rotenberg. Altogether, his companies were awarded Olympic contracts worth roughly $7 billion—almost as much as the entire cost of the previous Winter Olympics in Vancouver. If he had once served Gazprom, he was now serving Putin himself.

After Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, Rotenberg was entrusted with building the Crimean Bridge. This represented an entirely different level of trust. The bridge was not merely the country’s largest infrastructure project—it was Putin’s signature political project.

At the same time, Rotenberg continued to perform even the president’s most personal favors. In 2021, when Alexei Navalny published his investigation into “Putin’s Palace,” it was Arkady Rotenberg who stepped forward to protect the president’s reputation, claiming that the palace actually belonged to him and that he intended to turn it into an apartment hotel.

The Foundation of National Security

Building infrastructure is profitable. Owning it is even better.

After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, ports became some of the most valuable assets in the Russian economy. They handle exports of oil, coal, fertilizers, grain, and other commodities that continue to generate hard currency for the state. At the center of this system is Ust-Luga, Russia’s largest port on the Baltic Sea.

But even before that, Rotenberg—whose seemingly limitless appetite for assets had already become legendary—decided he also wanted control of the country’s most important airports. In 2015–16, his companies became one of the largest shareholders in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. Then, in 2025, after years of pressure from the state, lawsuits, and a campaign led by the Prosecutor General’s Office, Sheremetyevo was taken away from its longtime owners, Dmitry Kamenshchik and Valery Kogan—in Rotenberg’s interests.

The timing was striking. By the time the takeover was complete, the airport had become far less valuable than it once was. Air travel between Russia and Europe had effectively ended in 2022, leaving Moscow’s four international airports with far more capacity than the country could use.