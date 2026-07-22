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The Rise and Fall of the Rotenberg Empire
Even Putin's oldest friend may no longer be untouchable
Jul 22
•
Mikhail Zygar
22
2
June 2026
Russia’s Empty Tank
For the first time, millions of Russians are feeling the war in their everyday lives
Jun 29
•
Mikhail Zygar
78
18
Russia's Would-Be President Has Died
Sergei Ivanov once seemed destined for the Kremlin. Putin had other plans
Jun 26
•
Mikhail Zygar
270
40
The Last Victory of the KGB
What Lubyanka says about Putin’s Russia
Jun 2
•
Mikhail Zygar
24
2
4
May 2026
The Kremlin’s Conspiracy Fever
As Russia’s Resources Dwindle
May 15
•
Mikhail Zygar
57
10
April 2026
Who Owns Russia Now?
Inside the quiet redistribution of billions under the banner of national security
Apr 27
•
Mikhail Zygar
33
9
From Monaco to the Kremlin
How an unlikely influencer became a voice of discontent in Russia
Apr 22
•
Mikhail Zygar
45
7
Putin and the past that never went away
Soviet Legacy, Democracy, US and Hungary
Apr 16
•
Mikhail Zygar
16
1
4
A New Battle in the Kremlin
For the first time in years, Russia’s elite conflict is no longer hidden
Apr 10
•
Mikhail Zygar
66
14
March 2026
For Putin, the War in Iran Changed Everything
My new op-ed for the New York Times
Mar 25
•
Mikhail Zygar
31
5
When the Internet Disappears
Shutdowns, rumors, elite anxiety, and the return of political fear
Mar 19
•
Mikhail Zygar
89
1
26
Khamenei’s Lesson for Putin
The Kremlin studies Iran’s crisis — and imagines its own
Mar 5
•
Mikhail Zygar
42
2
© 2026 Mikhail Zygar
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